Bob Ward honored for his coverage of animals across the Bay State

AUBURN, Mass. — Boston 25’s own Bob Ward is being honored for his continued coverage of stories involving animals in Massachusetts.

The Animal Control Officers Association of Massachusetts presented Bob with a certificate of appreciation at an event in Auburn, Friday night.

Bob is being honored for "bringing to light all the happenings in and around Massachusetts, both good and bad involving animals in the Commonwealth, and for bringing a voice to the voiceless," according to the ACOAM.

Animal Control Officers Association of Massachusetts honors Bob Ward Boston 25's Bob Ward receives a certificate of appreciation for his coverage of animals across the Commonwealth.

