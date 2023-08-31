Boats ‘n’ Does: Deer rescued from Cohasset waters by two boaters

COHASSET, Mass. — Police responded to a “rather peculiar” call in Cohasset on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of the Parker Avenue Boat Ramp around 1:30 p.m. for a call for service found a deer on a boat, according to Cohasset Police.

Two young boaters were sailing near Minot Light when they claimed they saw something frantically splashing in the water. After a further investigation, they found an antlerless deer in distress and put it in their boat.

They notified authorities for assistance and handed the animal over to Natural Resource Officer Josh Kimball upon arrival at the boat ramp.

Officer Kimball examined the deer and allowed it to rest, noting that it had no apparent injuries, but seemed exhausted from its swim.

The deer was taken to The Glades, where police say it likely came from, and with the help of Scituate Natural Resource Officer Craig Keefe, the deer took off into the woods.

This afternoon, the Cohasset Police Department were called to the Parker Avenue Boat Ramp for a rather peculiar call for... Posted by Cohasset Police Department, Cohasset MA on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group