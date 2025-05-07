Boaters beware: That water is colder than you think, NH officials say

GILFORD, N.H. — Boaters beware. That water is colder than you think.

That’s the message from New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol as boating season begins in the Granite State.

While the air may feel warm, water temperatures in lakes, rivers, and coastal areas remain dangerously cold during the spring and early summer months, officials said.

Even on a sunny day, immersion in cold water can lead to shock, hypothermia, and drowning in just minutes, officials said.

The risk is especially high in New Hampshire, where water temperatures often remain below 60°F well into June.

Many may underestimate the dangers of cold-water immersion. Falling into cold water can impair muscle function, limit the ability to swim, and quickly become life-threatening, even for strong swimmers.

To stay safe on the water this season, Marine Patrol urges boaters to take these precautions:

Always wear a life jacket. Cold water can quickly sap your strength and the ability to put on a life jacket after falling in is extremely challenging.

Cold water can quickly sap your strength and the ability to put on a life jacket after falling in is extremely challenging. Check water temperatures. Verify current conditions before heading out onto the water.

Verify current conditions before heading out onto the water. Dress appropriately. Wear layers and consider a wetsuit or drysuit when operating in early-season conditions.

Wear layers and consider a wetsuit or drysuit when operating in early-season conditions. File a float plan. Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return. Be prepared. Have communication devices such as a marine radio or a charged cell phone in a waterproof case.

“Marine Patrol will be actively patrolling New Hampshire’s waterways to ensure compliance with boating laws and to educate residents and visitors about safe practices,” state police said.

Boaters are encouraged to take a boating safety course and review the state’s boating regulations available at this website.

