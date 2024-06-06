Board to review sentence for convicted child killer Adam Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Convicted child killer Adam Montgomery is asking for a review of his sentence for the murder of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Montgomery, 34, was sentenced to 56 years to life in state prison in May after he was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in February in the death of his young daughter. Montgomery attended only one day of his murder trial, and he wasn’t present when jurors returned their verdict.

Montgomery filed the application for sentence review in Hillsborough Superior Court, northern district, on May 9, the same day family members faced him in an emotionally-charged courtroom during his sentencing for his daughter’s murder.

Montgomery’s sentence will be reviewed by a board of three members, who will be either Judicial Referees and/or Superior Court judges, according to the court.

“I hereby apply for review of the sentence imposed on me on May 9, 2024,” states the court document, which bears Montgomery’s signature.

According to the application document, “Review of the sentence may result in a decrease or increase of the minimum or maximum term within the limits fixed by law, or there may be no change in the sentence.”

In April, a New Hampshire Superior Court judge ordered Montgomery to appear at his sentencing, after the convicted killer had requested to be excused from attending his sentencing hearing on May 9.

In March, the state asked the court to compel Montgomery to attend his sentencing.

Investigators believe Harmony was killed in December 2019, nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, testified that the girl’s body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.

Her body has never been found.

