Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mass. to offer Blue Bike credits to commuters impacted by MBTA closures

BOSTON — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is offering Blue Bike credits to commuters impacted by upcoming MBTA closures.

The sponsor of Blue Bikes is now offering $20 credits to use on the bikes around the city.

Riders can redeem the credit by entering code BLUECROSSMAMBTA in the “Rewards” section of the Bluebikes app.

The credit applies to both pedal and e-bike trips and can be used across Bluebikes’ 500 stations across 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.

Credits are available while supplies last and must be used by December 31, 2025.

“At Blue Cross, we are committed to providing communities with reliable and flexible transportation options,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. “As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, we’re proud to provide this free credit to help commuters navigate MBTA closures, while supporting active mobility and wellbeing for our communities.”

Throughout this month the Green. Blue and Red lines will be affected by service disruptions.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group