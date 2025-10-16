Blackstone police investigate threat made towards school, determine it not credible

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — After an investigation, the Blackstone Police Department determined that a potential threat made towards the school was not credible.

According to police, on Thursday, a staff member of the Blackstone-Millville Regional High School reported that graffiti containing a non-specific threat had been found within the school.

Officers responded to the school, and after a preliminary investigation, it was determined that there was no credible threat made to the school and no immediate safety risks to students or staff.

“A thorough investigation ultimately determined there is no credible threat to the school community,” said Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore. “We always take any report of this nature very seriously, and our Department worked closely with school officials to ensure students and staff were safe. The safety of our community’s youth remains our top priority, and situations like this are reminders to remain vigilant. To our students, if you see something strange or suspicious, say something to an adult immediately.”

The school remained open the rest of the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

