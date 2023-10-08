Black bear spotted taking a stroll through Kingston backyard

KINGSTON, Mass — A quiet coastal town, Kingston is known to attract visitors looking for peace and quiet. They’re usually just a little less hairy.

A black bear was recently spotted taking a stroll through a resident’s backyard.

The carefree bear can be seen walking by outdoor equipment like he was invited to an outdoor BBQ.

Although black bears are common in other parts of the Commonwealth, they don’t frequent the South Shore often.

MassBears is building a database of bear sightings in Massachusetts. The goal is to get a more accurate picture of the Massachusetts bear population.

