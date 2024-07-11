Billerica man to invest after winning $1 million prize in instant ticket game

A lucky day for Mark Aucoin, as the Billerica resident has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Aucoin chose to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

He said he plans to invest his winnings.

Aucoin purchased the winning ticket at Gulf on Great Road in Bedford. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

