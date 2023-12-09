Bill Belichick will be College Gameday’s special guest picker before Army-Navy game

FOXBORO, Mass — Although the New England Patriots will be off this weekend, head coach Bill Belichick will still be making the calls at Gillette Stadium.

The long-time Patriots head coach will serve as College Gameday’s special guest picker during ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Army-Navy game. Belichick will sit down with Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit to make his pick in the 124th edition of “America’s Game”.

Fans shouldn’t expect Belichick to be impartial. His father served in the Navy during World War II and coached at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland for 30 years.

When Gillette Stadium was awarded the game last year, Bill hesitated to make a pick but hinted he had a horse in the race.

“I don’t know who I like, but I know who I’m pulling for,” Belichick said in August 2022. “No doubt about that.”

.@Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick will be our guest picker this Saturday 👏 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/VPY61NbrPm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 7, 2023

Team owner Robert Kraft will also be on hand during the pregame festivities.

It will be the first time the game has ever been played at Gillette Stadium. According to ESPN, it will be the 9th time College Gameday has traveled for the historic matchup.

The last time College Gameday visited Massachusetts was when Boston College hosted No.2-ranked Clemson in 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

