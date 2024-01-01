Bill Belichick asked again about future with Patriots as season finale looms. Here’s what he said

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t interested in looking past this weekend’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets when he was asked Monday about his future in Foxboro.

The Patriots fell to a dismal 4-12 on Sunday following a turnover-filled loss to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, and Belichick’s team is now certainly destined to finish last in the AFC East for the first time in 23 years.

With just days to go in the season for the Patriots and Belichick reportedly having “expressed doubt” to members of his staff about his future, Belichick was asked during his Monday conference call if he has a desire to return to the Patriots as an offseason of uncertainty looms large.

Reporter: “Obviously, there’s been a lot of focus this week on your future. I was just wondering what your level of desire to return to the Patriots is and if there’s been any discussions regarding that?

Belichick: “Yeah, I’m focused on getting ready for the Jets. We haven’t played them in a long time, been all season, so I’m going to work on the Jets here and get ready to go.”

The Patriots defeated the Jets 15-10 on an ugly, rainy Sunday in September, extending their winning streak over New York to 15 games.

As Belichick aims to finish the 2023-2024 season on a high note, he was also asked if he’s taken any time to reflect on what his career in New England has meant to him.

Reporter: “In terms of your time in New England, you spent over a third of your life as the head coach of this team. What have the fans, what has everything meant to you? Has there been any time for reflection?”

Belichick: “I’ll deal with that some other time. Right now, it’s trying to get the team ready for the Jets, finish up the Buffalo game, continue to coach the team, and try to help the players and the team play better.”

In early December, a report surfaced that said team owner Robert Kraft plans to move on from Belichick at the end of the season.

Belichick has already solidified himself as arguably the best coach in NFL history, guiding the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories while cementing the franchise as one of the best dynasties the sport has ever seen.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group