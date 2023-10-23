Bill Belichick agreed to secret ‘lucrative’ extension with Patriots in offseason, report says

FOXBORO, Mass. — Longtime head coach Bill Belichick signed a “lucrative, multiyear” contract extension with the Patriots in a move that was kept “secret” this past offseason, according to a report.

“With the Patriots struggling as they never have, Bill Belichick’s job security has somehow been a topic in New England,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning. “Would Robert Kraft make a move midseason, would he make a move at all? My understanding is that he would not be inclined to make a move midseason, but allow me to add some news. Bill Belichick during the offseason quietly agreed to terms on a lucrative, multiyear new contract. His contract is one of the most closely held secrets in New England.”

From @NFLGameDay: This past offseason, #Patriots coach Bill Belichick quietly agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract, sources say. That, at least, adds some context to the discussions about the greatest coach in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/ZPjRxzMVzJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

Before Sunday afternoon’s 29-25 come-from-behind win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, the once-perennial Super Bowl contenders were just 1-5. Mac Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining to lift the Patriots’ record to 2-5, making Belichick the third coach in NFL history with 300 regular-season victories.

The Patriots appear to be committed to the most successful NFL coach in history moving forward.

“I think it’s fair to say that there was some at least uncertainty or intrigue surrounding him,” Rapoport added. “Now, contractually, he is locked up long-term. This at least adds some context to the Patriots committing to the greatest coach in history.”

When asked about Rapoport’s report after the victory, Belichick declined to comment, saying, “I never talk about my contract.”

Belichick and the Patriots will look to build on the win over Buffalo when the visit the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in Week 8.

