‘Biggest game of the year’: Celtics fans fired up for Tatum’s return

BOSTON — After a 10-month hiatus, Celtics fans poured onto Causeway and into TD Garden to welcome back their championship-winning superstar after a ruptured Achilles.

Jayson Tatum was back in the starting lineup after 297 on the sidelines — stemming from an injury sustained in the 2025 playoffs.

Fans got to TD Garden early Friday night with re-energized expectations for the team’s championship hopes.

“I think they’re contenders,,” said one fan. “With Jayson Tatum back, I think they have a chance to go back again.”

Another added, “Obviously, it just adds that extra little spark that I think the team needs.”

The question fans had to ask: “Is the superstar’s return too soon?”

One fan, Shawn Asselin, said, “There’s always that risk he could reaggravate it. But, I think he’s been working really hard. He knows his body. He’s ready.”

Patricia Almquist, who runs a Celtics shop on Canal Street, added, “I think he’s coming in a little too soon. I don’t want to see him aggravate his injury.”

Some fans weren’t able to get the popular ticket. Instead, they bellied up to local bars to be a part of the buzz.

“It’s the biggest game of the year,” said Colin Kirkpatrick.

Another fan finished, “I think we’re going to close the eastern conference, and take it home for the city of Boston.”

The Celtics went on to take down the Mavericks 120-100, with Tatum putting up 15 points in his return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group