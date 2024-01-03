Big sale: 2 major airlines offering deep discounts on flights to begin 2024

BOSTON — A pair of major airlines are offering travelers deep discounts on flights as part of big sales events to kick off 2024.

Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport can secure one-way Jet Blue flights for as low as $44, but airfare must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2024.

The discounted JetBlue prices are good for travel between Jan. 17 and March 27, 2024, according to the airline.

JetBlue noted that the discounted fares may not be available on all days or all flights.

Southwest is running a similar deal, offering travelers a selection of one-way flights for as low as $59.

Airfare for Southwest flights must be purchased between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, 2024, according to the airline.

Southwest noted that the travel deals are valid for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jan. 24 through May 22, 2024.

For more information on the JetBlue sale, click here. For more information on the Southwest sale, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group