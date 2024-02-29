Big money: Mega Millions jackpot up to $607 million, Powerball jackpot up to $443 million

BOSTON — Looking to win some big money? This weekend may be your lucky chance.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, March 1 drawing is an estimated $607 million, or $286.9 million cash option, while the Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, March 2 drawing is an estimated $443 million, or $210.3 million cash option.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 24th since the jackpot was last hit Dec. 8, when two winning tickets sold in California split a $395 million jackpot. The $607 million jackpot is the game’s largest since Aug. 8, when a $1.58 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Florida.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the 26th since the jackpot was last hit Jan. 1, when a ticket sold in Michigan won an $842.4 million jackpot. Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

Coming in third, but not too shabby, is the Megabucks jackpot for Saturday’s drawing: an estimated $2.65 million, or $1.81 million cash option.

For players who would gladly take that smaller jackpot, Megabucks tickets are $2 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts. Tickets for Saturday’s drawing can be purchased until 9 p.m. Saturday. Megabucks drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

