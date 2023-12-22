Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia, the White House said Friday, in his latest round of executive clemencies meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system.

Biden is also granting clemency to 11 people serving what the White House called “disproportionately long” sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

Biden said his actions would help make the “promise of equal justice a reality.”

“Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” Biden said. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

The categorical pardon issued Friday builds on his categorical pardon issued just before the 2022 midterm elections that made thousands convicted of simple possession on federal lands eligible for pardons. The White House said thousands more would be eligible under Friday’s action.

Biden reiterated his call on governors and local leaders to take similar steps to erase marijuana convictions.

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the use or possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden said.

Clemency Recipient List

Felipe Arriaga – Sunnyside, Washington

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (District of Montana).

Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (December 17, 2009).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Earlie Deacon Barber – Dothan, Alabama

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of a mixture and substance containing cocaine and more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base (Northern District of Florida).

Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (September 9, 2009).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

James Michael Barber – Gastonia, North Carolina

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams of cocaine base (Western District of North Carolina).

Sentence: 15 years and eight months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (February 13, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on February 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Anthony Ewing – Union City, Georgia

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base (crack) (Central District of Illinois).

Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment (as amended by order of June 22, 2017), 10-year term of supervised release (January 22, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Quittman Andre Goodley – Austin, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (Western District of Texas).

Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (July 18, 2012).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on February 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Deondre Cordell Higgins – Kansas City, Missouri

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base (Western District of Missouri).

Sentence: Life imprisonment, no supervised release (August 30, 2011).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to a term of 25 years, leaving intact and in effect all other components of the sentence and with the final two years of his incarceration in prerelease custody, to the maximum extent permitted by law.

Leroy Lymons – Pensacola, Florida

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine (Northern District of Florida).

Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 12, 2012).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to a term of 27 years, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Angel Rosario – Allentown, Pennsylvania

Offense: Distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) within 1,000 feet of a public school; distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); distribution of cocaine base (crack) within 1,000 feet of a public school (two counts); distribution of cocaine base (crack) (two counts) (Eastern District of Pennsylvania).

Sentence: 21 years and 10 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, and $2,500 fine (July 19, 2012).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the eight-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Esaias J. Tucker – Tallahassee, Florida

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 280 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and more than 28 grams of cocaine base (Northern District of Florida).

Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (January 29, 2013).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Darryl Allen Winkfield – Augusta, Georgia

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute, and to possess cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute; distribution of cocaine hydrochloride (three counts); possession of cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute (Southern District of Georgia).

Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (September 29, 1998).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Kenneth Winkler – Indianapolis, Indiana

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Southern District of Indiana).

Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (July 23, 2012).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on February 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

