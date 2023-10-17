Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by semi-trailer truck in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — A bicyclist was flown to a Boston Hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a semi-trailer truck in Lowell on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to Broadway Street at Adams Street around 12:30 p.m. and located an adult male seriously injured after being struck by truck while on his bike, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital before being Med-Flighted to Boston for further treatment.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and spoke with officers, according to police. No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

