Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck in New Hampshire

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a truck in Merrimack, New Hampshire Wednesday night.

Police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Continental Boulevard and Dobson Way around 4:44 p.m.

An initial investigation determined the pickup truck was traveling east on Continental Boulevard when it collided with the 44-year-old bicyclist crossing over from Peachtree Lane.

The bicyclist was rushed to Elliott Hospital in Manchester to be treated for their serious injuries.

The 25-year-old truck driver is cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed.

This incident is currently under investigation by Merrimack Police.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department at 603-424-3774.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group