Bicyclist struck by Massachusetts Maritime van on Cape Cod, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck by a Massachusetts Maritime van on Cape Cod on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash with injury in the area of Academy Drive and Main Street in Bourne just after 12:45 found a juvenile bicyclist injured in the roadway, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the van was uninjured and stayed on scene. It wasn’t clear if they would face charges.

Police warned motorists of delays in the area.

The Cape and Islands Law Enforcement Council’s Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting Bourne police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

