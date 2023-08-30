Bicyclist killed in UPS truck crash in Newton was beloved Tufts medical professor

NEWTON, Mass. — The bicyclist who was killed in a crash with a UPS truck in Newton on Monday has been identified as a professor and mentor to graduate students at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Alex Bohm, 57, of Newton, died after he was rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with serious injuries suffered in the crash, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Bohm was an associate professor of developmental, molecular, and chemical biology at Tufts University School of Medicine and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, the university said in a statement posted to its website Tuesday.

“Dr. Bohm was a beacon of guidance and support for the postdoc community for the past five years,” the statement said. “He served with an open mind, a generous heart, and a genuine dedication to the postdoc community and the university.”

A gathering at the Tufts Boston Medical Campus was held on Tuesday in remembrance of Bohm. Dates for a memorial and vigil will be announced by the university, the statement said.

Bohm is survived by his wife Celia and their daughters.

Newton fatal bike ax victim (Tufts University)

Officers responded to the area of Watertown Street and Bridge Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a cyclist, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

An initial investigation suggested that the UPS truck was traveling east on Watertown Street and turning left onto Bridge Street, while Bohm was traveling west on Watertown Street, Ryan’s office said.

The driver of the UPS truck, a 57-year-old Newton man whose name was not released, stayed at the scene after the crash, officials said. No charges have been filed at this time.

“This news is deeply upsetting. At this difficult time, I am thinking first and foremost of the family and friends of the cyclist. I know people all across Newton will hold them in their thoughts,” Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said.

The crash remains under investigation by state and local police.

