Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by trash truck in Boston

BOSTON — A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a trash tuck in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Cambridge and Hanover streets in the city’s Allston section just after 10 a.m. found a man suffering from critical injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. It appears he was riding an e-bike when he was struck by the Mack trash truck.

Video from the scene showed the trash truck and an e-bike roped off with yellow police tape.

Detectives and a crash reconstruction team are gathering evidence.

The area is blocked off to traffic.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

