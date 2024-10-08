Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Charlestown

BOSTON — A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Charlestown.
According to Boston police, officers were called to 180 Alford Street in Charlestown around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a hit and run.
According to authorities, a person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
The crash is under investigation and additional details were not available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
