Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Charlestown

BOSTON — A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Charlestown.

According to Boston police, officers were called to 180 Alford Street in Charlestown around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a hit and run.

According to authorities, a person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The crash is under investigation and additional details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

