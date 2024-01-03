Bicyclist flown to hospital after being struck by car in Littleton

A bicyclist had to be flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Littleton Wednesday morning.

First responders responded to King Street around 10:30 after a 70-year-old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle. They were taken to the Nashoba Valley Medical Center and then flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

The 21-year-old driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

King Street was closed between New Estate Road and Kimball Street while investigators worked the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Littleton Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

