‘Beyond special’: Lewiston boys soccer wins state title 17 days after mass shootings

OXFORD, ME — With the tragic mass shootings of October 22 just over two weeks past, the grieving city of Lewiston, Maine was able to add another descriptor Saturday.

Champions.

The Lewiston Boys Soccer team won the state’s Class A title 3-2 over Deering at Messalonskee High in Oxford. Tegra Mbele provided two goals, including the game-winner in the first overtime session that sent the Blue Devils and their fans into an uproar.

After receiving a lofted ball deep in Deering’s own zone, Mbele’s right-footed strike rose over the sliding goalkeeper, destined for the back of the net. The streaking Mbele kept running to the corner flag, where he was mobbed by his teammates and fans.

LEWISTON WINS THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP IN OVERTIME 3-2!!! pic.twitter.com/lfN4XUXRVy — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 11, 2023

“We have been saying the past few weeks, ‘Do it for the city,’” Lewiston goalie Payson Goyette told the Portland Press Herald. “It feels great to win for the city and bring some good to the city.”

“Fairy tales do happen! Super happy for the team and the community … this one is beyond special,” the school’s athletic account posted on X, the social media platform known as Twitter.

Fairy tales do happen! Super happy for the team and the community … this one is beyond special pic.twitter.com/1YkOSQ6bj4 — BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 11, 2023

Mbele put the Blue Devils out front early when a shot inside the far post found the back of the net, according to the Press Herald. Mohamed Gabow contributed a goal of his own.

After a trophy presentation and as the first lines of Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ began to ring out over the loudspeakers, the Blue Devils ran to the sideline, collapsing into a chaotic, euphoric entanglement of teammates and supporters.

