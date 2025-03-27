Beverly police arrest New Jersey man wanted for attempted murder

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Beverly Police Department has announced the arrest of a wanted New Jersey man for attempted murder.

Andrew Arias-Peguero, 54, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday, March 25, after the Beverly Police Department was alerted by Fort Lee police around 6 P.M. that he was in the area of North Beverly.

Arias-Peguero had a felony warrant for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing and threatening to kill someone.

Shortly after, Beverly Police located Arias-Peguero and his vehicle in the area.

“I’m proud of our officers’ quick and effective response when we were asked for help by a fellow law enforcement agency,” said Beverly Police Chief John G. LeLacheur. “Acting on information from Fort Lee Police, we were able to take a dangerous individual off of our streets.”

Arias-Peguero was taken into custody on four warrants out of Lynn District Court and charged with: Fugitive From Justice. He was arraigned in Salem District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

