Best cheeseburgers in America: See which Massachusetts restaurant made Yelp’s 2023 list

HYANNIS, Mass. — A new Yelp list has named the best cheeseburger joints in every state for 2023.

Cape Cod is known to have some of the best beaches in the country. Now, it’s also home to the top cheeseburger in Massachusetts, according to Yelp.

The Knack at 1120 Route 132 in Hyannis was named the cheeseburger king of the Bay State. The eatery lists six different burgers on its menu:

Butcher’s burger: cheese, burger sauce

Classic cheeseburger: burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles

Ring burger: onion rings, bacon, cheese, sweet horseradish sauce

Avocado burger: avocado, caramelized onions, cheese, burger sauce

Pickle & spice burger: pickled red onions, house-made pickles, roasted jalapeños, cheese, spicy mayo

Veggie burger: House-made veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, burger sauce

PSA!! the iconic hinged bun is hinged for a reason. keep all the juiciness in (and off your lap) by leaving the bun intact, and bite from the open side first. spread the word & save a bun!! Posted by the knack on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

So what led Yelp to crown The Knack’s burgers as the very best of Massachusetts?

“We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘cheeseburger,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘cheeseburger,’ between January 1, 2023, and July 20, 2023,” Yelp wrote.

The top cheeseburgers in the other New England states were listed as follows:

New Hampshire: Black Mountain Burger in Lincoln

Maine: Blazes Burgers in Westbrook

Vermont: The Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Burlington

Connecticut: Shady Glen Dairy Stores in Manchester

Rhode Island: Mission in Newport

