The best breakfast sandwich in every New England state

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NEW ENGLAND — Craving a breakfast sandwich but don’t know where to go?

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of ‘The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Every State’ user reviews on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Zomato, as well as local and regional review sites and national roundups of best breakfasts and best breakfast sandwiches.

Here are the best breakfast sandwichs in every New England state:

Connecticut

  • Sandwich: Hang Over Buster
  • Restaurant: Lake Zaor Drive-In in Stevenson (Monroe)

Maine

  • Sandwich: The Deluxe Sandwich
  • Restaurant: The Palace Diner in Biffeford

Massachusetts

  • Sandwich: The Fancy
  • Restaurant: Mike & Patty’s in Boston

New Hampshire

  • Sandwich: McMaddie’s
  • Restaurant: Maddie’s Bagel & Eatery in Salem

Rhode Island

  • Sandwich: Three
  • Restaurant: Ten Sandwiches in Westerly

Vermont

  • Sandwich: Farm Egg & Cheddar Sandwich on English Muffin
  • Restaurant: J.J. Hapgood General Store & Eatery in Peru

To view the full list of ‘The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Every State’ visit the link here.

