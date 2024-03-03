The best breakfast sandwich in every New England state

NEW ENGLAND — Craving a breakfast sandwich but don’t know where to go?

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of ‘The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Every State’ user reviews on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Zomato, as well as local and regional review sites and national roundups of best breakfasts and best breakfast sandwiches.

Here are the best breakfast sandwichs in every New England state:

Connecticut

Sandwich: Hang Over Buster

Restaurant: Lake Zaor Drive-In in Stevenson (Monroe)

Maine

Sandwich: The Deluxe Sandwich

Restaurant: The Palace Diner in Biffeford

Massachusetts

Sandwich: The Fancy

Restaurant: Mike & Patty’s in Boston

New Hampshire

Sandwich: McMaddie’s

Restaurant: Maddie’s Bagel & Eatery in Salem

Rhode Island

Sandwich: Three

Restaurant: Ten Sandwiches in Westerly

Vermont

Sandwich: Farm Egg & Cheddar Sandwich on English Muffin

Restaurant: J.J. Hapgood General Store & Eatery in Peru

To view the full list of ‘The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Every State’ visit the link here.

