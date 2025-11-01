Berlin man arrested for driving wrong way on Plymouth, NH interstate

PLYMOUTH, NH — A Berlin man was arrested for driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Andrew Bourassa, 76, was stopped by State Police near mile marker 78.2 after reports of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The incident occurred at 8 p.m. on October 30, 2025, prompting a response from troopers assigned to the Troop F barracks.

Bourassa was driving a black 2021 Chevrolet Traverse when he was apprehended.

He faces charges of reckless operation and reckless conduct and is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on December 18, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

