‘Beloved pillar of our community’: Owners of popular North Shore cafe put eatery up for sale

NEWBURY, Mass. — The owners of a beloved cafe on the North Shore of Massachusetts announced over the weekend that they have put the eatery up for sale.

Kendall Bowie and Kyree Gerson, the owners of Mad Martha’s at 51 Northern Boulevard in Newbury, are selling the popular breakfast and brunch restaurant.

“For over 25 years, Mad Martha’s has been a beloved pillar of our community. We feel fortunate to have been part of this special place for the past 14 years. In that time, we’ve hosted countless celebrations and made many joyful memories with all of you,” Bowie and Gerson wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve seen babies grow into kids, families return year after year and welcomed countless new friends from near and far. Being part of your lives and traditions has truly been the highlight of our journey.”

Bowie and Gerson met on State Street in Newburyport managing restaurants just steps from each other, a post on the eatery’s website explains. They later traded the cobblestones of downtown Newburyport for the sandy beaches of Plum Island, launching Mad Martha’s in September 2011.

“After more than a decade of growth and change together, we feel ready for the next chapter. While the cafe is thriving, our lives are calling us in a new direction. We want to pass the reins to a new owner who will carry on the spirit of Mad Martha’s,” Bowie and Gerson stated in their announcement.

Bowie and Gerson noted that they hope to sell the business in its entirety to a buyer committing to maintaining the local destination.

Anyone interested in taking over Mad Martha’s is encouraged to contact Bowie and Gerson.

We have some BIG NEWS to share! After much thought, we have made the decision to put Mad Martha's Cafe up for sale. For... Posted by Mad Martha's Cafe on Sunday, March 23, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group