Bellingham police officer, Good Samaritans, save driver from burning car

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A Bellingham police officer and Good Samaritans are being recognized for their actions during a motor vehicle crash back in March.

According to police, at 5:44 p.m., police and fire responded to a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole and the vehicle on fire and operator trapped inside on Farm Street.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a hazardous scene involving a burning vehicle and downed live electrical wires across the roadway.

Police say Officer Ryan Gonthier retrieved a fire extinguisher and approached the vehicle through live wires and heavy smoke.

After attempting to extinguish the fire, he, with the assistance of bystanders who were identified as Matthew Hunt and John Mercier, was able to remove the operator through a damaged window.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames moments after the rescue.

Bellingham police say preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle lost control prior to striking the utility pole.

As a result of the investigation, the operator will be issued a criminal summons for charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding greater than reasonable and proper, and a marked lanes violation.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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