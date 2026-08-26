Bellingham Police announces it will not renew contract with Flock

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — The Bellingham Police Department announced it will not be renewing its contract with Flock.

According to the department, the current agreement expires on Sept. 4.

In a Facebook post, the department said its main concerns were pricing and transparency.

The department also wrote that public concern impacted its decision.

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Bellingham joins a list of other towns that have decided to move away from using Flock.

Grafton and East Bridgewater have also removed Flock cameras.

The technology has also come under scrutiny following allegations involving police use of the system. Officers in Lynn, Stow, and New Bedford have been placed on leave amid allegations that the cameras were used improperly.

Flock cameras are designed to capture and record vehicle license plates and other identifying information, allowing law enforcement to search for vehicles connected to criminal investigations.

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