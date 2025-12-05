Bedford Police locate, return loose horse to owner

BEDFORD, Mass. — Police in Bedford came across an unlikely sighting, Wednesday, as a loose horse was seen walking through town.

The horse was located in the area of Domino’s Pizza on Route 1 in Bedford, shortly after 1 a.m. on December 3, according to police.

Bedford Police Officer Nicholas Fiorentino approached the horse and kept it calm while other officers worked to find its owner, police say.

After police determined who the horse belonged to, Officer Jeff Drew walked the horse home. The walk was more than a mile away and the temps were in the 20s, according to police.

“A preliminary investigation determined that the horse had slipped out of the barn located on the property and had wandered away from her home late at night,” Bedford police said in a release to Boston 25 News.

The community came together to assist officers with the horse by providing food and water for the horse, as well as a lead rope so an officer could walk the horse home, according to police.

Bedford Police return loose horse to owner The Bedford Police Department located and returned a loose horse to its owner. Photo Credit: Bedford Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group