Beachgoers react after a person was pulled from capsized boat off Nantasket Beach

HULL, Mass. — One person was pulled from the water after a boat capsized off Nantasket Beach on Saturday.

According to State police, around noon, first responders located one unresponsive person in the water and rendered aid, including CPR.

State Police and the Coast Guard continued to investigate to determine if any other people or vessels were involved, though preliminary information did not indicate anyone else was missing.

Lobsterman Bill Oliver told Boston 25 News he was on the water Saturday morning when he heard on the radio the stern of a boat had been located.

Shortly after, he found the remaining wreckage. Oliver radioed authorities and loaded some of the debris onto his own boat, so no one would hit it.

“I noticed two big floats floating around, looked extra large for a buoy,” Oliver said. “So, I went over, and they were parts of a boat… It was in terrible condition.”

Neighbors and beachgoers watched on as first responders arrived in boats and helicopters.

“It’s horrible,” said Joan Behren. “That’s all we’ve been thinking about all day.”

Officials Saturday night did not release the victim’s condition or identity.

Boston 25 has reached out to authorities for an update, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

