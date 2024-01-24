‘Be the love’: Group holding prayer service in honor of Clancy kids on anniversary of their deaths

DUXBURY, Mass. — A memorial service will be held on Wednesday night in Duxbury to honor Lindsay Clancy’s three young children on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.

Clancy is accused of killing her three young children, 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan before attempting to take her own life by jumping out a window on January 24, 2023.

The group, “With Love, From Duxbury,” is holding a memorial prayer service at Holy Family Church in Duxbury at 7 p.m.

“Today marks one year without Cora, Dawson, and Callan. It is a day that will forever be etched in our hearts. Amidst our collective sadness, let us find solace in the memories we hold dear. Cora’s nurturing affection, Dawson’s cheerful friendliness, and Callan’s effortless joy will forever live on in our hearts. Their love and light continue to guide us with each new day,” the group said in a Facebook post. “Over this past year, we have witnessed the incredible strength and resilience of their families, friends, and our community. We have come together to support one another, lift each other, and find hope in connection. From all over the world, sentiments were signed, “With Love,” and stories of kindness inspired and carried us through.”

Clancy, 33, was arraigned in October at Tewksbury Hospital on three counts of murder and strangulation. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

The group is also asking everyone in Duxbury and throughout Massachusetts to “be the love” and do something kind for another person that will bring them joy.

Clancy remains in a state hospital because a judge said she was at a “serious risk of imminent self-harm.” Prosecutors didn’t object.

Since the tragedy unfolded inside the family’s Summer Street home on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington has maintained that Clancy, whom he called a “troubled soul,” had been suffering from postpartum depression and that she was overmedicated at the time of her children’s deaths.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a window in a suicide attempt. First responders located Clancy’s three children in the basement, unconscious, and with obvious signs of severe trauma.

