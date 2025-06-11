BB gun recovered at Charlestown High School graduation hosted at BC High

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a gun was recovered at Charlestown High School graduation hosted at BC High.

According to police, the incident happened around 7:30 on Tuesday night at BC High.

According to Boston Public Schools, the individual who had the gun was not a graduation student, but another individual attending the ceremony.

Police have not said if any arrests were made in connection with the recovery of the gun.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

