Basketball player kicked off team before Mass. state championship game for spitting at a player

OLD ROCHESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school basketball player is facing disciplinary actions for spitting on an opposing player during the Division 3 Final Four game on Monday.

Old Rochester Regional High School officials say they were made aware of an incident that occurred during the playoff game, in which one of their high school boy varsity players reportedly spit on a Pittsfield High School player.

The school administration immediately launched an investigation, which confirmed the incident and identified the player involved, Superintendent Michael Nelson said in a statement.

“He is no longer a member of the Old Rochester Boys Varsity Basketball Team and has since taken responsibility for his actions,” said Nelson.

The player involved has not been identified.

Old Rochester is set to play in MIAA Basketball State Championships at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Saturday. They will be facing the winner of Wednesday night’s semi-final game between Charlestown and Taconic.

Superintendent Nelson added the incident was reported to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and will continue to collaborate with them throughout this process.

“The Old Rochester Regional School District and MA Superintendency Union #55 administration express our deepest regrets to the Pittsfield team and school community at large. We place the highest value on sportsmanship and will continue to expect the best from our student-athletes as leaders in our school communities,” according to the statement.

No additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

