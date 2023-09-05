Woman facing charges after crashing car into Yarmouth gas pump

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a Yarmouth Port gas pump, causing a fire Monday night.

Officers responding to the Sav-On gas station on Route 6A at Union Street around 9:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident found a sedan had taken out a gas pump at its base, according to Yarmouth Police. The force of the crash created a small fire underneath the car, which was quickly extinguished by crews on scene. Firefighters also attended to a small fuel spill at the pump.

Police say charges are pending for the 31-year-old female driver of the sedan. She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police did not say what charges she’ll be facing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

