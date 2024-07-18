WATCH: 3 hospitalized, driver charged with OUI after rollover crash in Yarmouth, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after rolling their car over in front of a Yarmouth Police Officer early Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Officer Joshua Barber was driving along Route 28 in West Yarmouth when a car traveling at a high rate of speed left the road, crossed over the sidewalk, and struck a utility pole, according to police.

Dashcam video shows the car spinning on its roof and eventually coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Authorities say two people emerged from the wreck complaining of injuries while a third person remain trapped inside. Crews eventually freed the trapped occupant.

All three were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The driver of the car, whose identity was not disclosed, is being charged with operating under the influence.

Police say the crash knocked out power to the area and Route 28 had to be shut down temporarily while crews cleaned up the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group