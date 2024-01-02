Multiple people injured after flames tore through building in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Multiple people were injured after flames tore through a building on Main Street in Falmouth Monday night, officials said.

Firefighters responded to 176 Main Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Flames could be seen shooting out of the window as companies were arriving to the scene.

Falmouth Fire officials said at least two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was also treated for minor injuries and later released. A fourth person refused treatment for injuries, officials said.

The building that burned houses multiple businesses on its first floor with several apartments on its second floor.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area between the Falmouth Public Library and the Village Green as well as the surrounding side streets.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

