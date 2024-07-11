Man arrested for trying to sexually assault 5-year-old at Yarmouth soccer game, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man accused of trying to lure and molest a child on Tuesday night.

27-year-old Ryan Evans of South Yarmouth was charged in connection to the alleged crime.

Officers responding to Peter Homer Park just before 8 p.m. for a report of a man attempting to sexually assault a 5-year-old child found that while a soccer game was taking place on the field, Evans lured the victim behind the park’s restroom where the attempted assault took place, according to Yarmouth Police.

The victim screamed and managed to scare off the would-be assailant, who fled on an electric scooter. The victim was then evaluated by Yarmouth Fire/EMS.

After receiving tips from social media, plain-clothed officers and bicycle patrol units were sent to the area to assist in locating the suspect as well as safeguarding the community.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police say they conducted a vehicle stop on Evans and identified him as the suspect. He was arrested and transported to headquarters for processing.

According to investigators, Evans was charged by Yarmouth Police in 2021 with unarmed burglary and assault, assault to rape a child, assault and battery, destruction of property, and larceny.

He will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group