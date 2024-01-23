DA: Driver dies after car crashes into fire hydrant, tree, in Mashpee

MASHPEE, Mass. — A single-car collision in Mashpee on Tuesday afternoon left one person dead, according to authorities.

Mashpee Police say a car traveling south on Route 28 crossed over into the northbound lane and hit a fire hydrant near Bowdoin Road just before noon. The car then struck a tree and came to a stop in the Bosun’s Marine parking lot.

The driver of the car, who was the only person inside of it, was transported to an area hospital. The Barnstable County District Attorney’s Office says the driver succumbed to their injuries.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

