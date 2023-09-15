Cape Cod communities prepare for Hurricane Lee

DENNIS, Mass. — The beaches in Dennis are closed in preparation for Hurricane Lee, according to police.

The beaches will remain closed through at least the end of the storm. The measure was taken ahead of expected strong winds and high seas.

Fire Captain Phelim Mehan says a moderate nor’easter is expected with possible power outages.

Friday was windy at Harborview Beach, after a clear day prior. People stopped by throughout the day to get a look at the waves.

“You’d be blown off this jetty,” said Fred Provost, who lives a few miles away. “You can’t stand on that jetty right now - and you’d get soaking wet.”

