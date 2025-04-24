Barnstable County Sheriff’s employee placed on leave for intentional data breach, officials say

BOURNE, Mass. — An employee of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has been placed on leave for leaking personal information of past and present employees, according to officials.

A spokesperson for Sheriff Donna D. Buckley’s office says they were advised of the breach on April 22.

After launching an investigation, officials say the breach appeared to be an intentional act by an employee.

According to Sheriff Buckley, the employee sent an email containing the names, home addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and social security numbers of 1 current and 100 former Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office employees to their own personal email account.

The employee, whose name was not released, has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

The affected employees were notified as well as the Attorney General’s Office.

"Because this matter remains under investigation, we cannot comment further at this time," a BCSO spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

