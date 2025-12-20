Ballistic, DNA test connect suspect to Brown University, MIT professor shootings

DEDHAM, Mass. — In a joint statement released by the Boston Division of the FBI and ATF revealed that ballistic and DNA testing connected 47-year-old Claudio Manuel Neves Valente to the Brown University shooting and the murder of an MIT professor.

On Thursday night, Valente was found dead in Salem, New Hampshire, at a storage facility following a multi-state manhunt.

An autopsy later revealed that Valente died from a gunshot wound to the head, which was ruled a suicide.

At the scene where they found the body of Valente, authorities found two firearms. Authorities said that the shell casings found at the Brown University shooting and the shell casings from the murder of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro in Brookline were fired from separate weapons.

However, on Thursday afternoon, CNN reported that police were investigating possible ties between the two shootings.

Following ballistic testing done on the two weapons found at the scene of Valente’s body, it was found that the shell casings found at Brown University are correlated with the firearm used in the mass shooting. The other of the two firearms is positively correlated with the murder of Nuno Loureiro in Brookline, Massachusetts.

A rapid DNA test was also conducted, where they found a positive match between Valente and evidence collected at Brown.

“The FBI and ATF would like to offer their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the around-the-clock collaborative effort of the CSP Forensic Science Laboratory personnel,” authorities said. “Their behind-the-scenes effort has allowed for the rapid scientific confirmation of the facts of this investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

