‘Bad Breath Rapist’ to be sentenced in rape of waitress who worked at his family’s restaurant

DEDHAM, Mass. — A man known as the “Bad Breath Rapist” is slated to be sentenced Thursday in connection with the rape of a restaurant waitress in Quincy, nearly 20 years after committing his crime.

Tuen Kit Lee was convicted of raping a waitress who worked at Kagawa, his family’s restaurant, after he broke into her home on Feb. 2, 2005.

Lee vanished during his rape trial in 2007 and remained on the run for nearly 16 years before he was captured in California in late May after a lengthy manhunt that included work by U.S. Marshals, Quincy police officers, and a special task force.

Lee was masked, held the victim at knifepoint, zip-tied her to a bed face-down, and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators. He left the victim zip-tied to the bed where she was found several hours later by her boyfriend.

Among the evidence establishing Lee as the assailant was his foul breath, which the victim recognized. Officials say he was subsequently dubbed by media as the “Bad Breath Rapist.”

Following Lee’s arrest in 2007, he posted $100,000 cash bail.

After he testified at trial in Norfolk Superior Court in 2007, Lee did not return to court for closing arguments where he was convicted in absentia and faces life in prison.

In August 2023, Massachusetts announced a $10,000 cash reward for tips leading to Lee’s arrest.

Lee will learn his fate in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court.

