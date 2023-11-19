‘Back to the way it should be’: Historic Scituate Lighthouse lantern room returned after renovation

SCITUATE, Mass — A Scituate landmark is on its way to illuminating the South Shore again.

The Scituate Lighthouse has overlooked the entrance to the town harbor for over 200 years, withstanding decades of wind and surf. But the landmark was starting to feel her age.

In 2022, the town began a multi-million-dollar restoration project that included removing the lantern room. This week, the room was returned to its rightful place.

“We’re very excited. Yeah, we’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said Bob Chessia, President Scituate Historical Society. “We took it off over a year ago, and now we’re finally getting to put it back up.”

Scituate Town Manager Jim Boudreau told Boston 25 the elements had corroded the support so much, there was concern that the lantern room might topple.

We were actually concerned that the lantern room could blow off in a storm. It was so bad. So we had to take it off and get it on the ground in a hurry,” said Boudreau

There’s so much history at the lighthouse. I mean, the army of two of the two girls, Rebecca and Abigail, that chased the British away when they were going to attack Scituate Harbor. The Don’t Give Up the Ship battle, which is the cry of the Navy, was right off secured light. And it’s just it’s an iconic spot,” said Chessia.

“This is where people come when they come to Scituate. We had to do it right. So it took a little longer than we expected,” said Boudreau. “Any time you start taking pieces apart, you have those, ‘Oh, my God, I never expected to find that moment.’”

“It’s a landmark. It’s the landmark in Scituate. It’s beautiful,” one passerby told Boston 25.

It’ll be good for another 100 years and it’s going to be back the way it should be representing Scituate,” said Boudreau

The final stages of glass, brick and copper work will continue through December, when scaffolding will finally be removed from the Lighthouse. The final paint work will not take place until Spring during warmer weather.

The town hopes to plan a special lighting event in the spring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group