Baby with life-threatening injuries after fall in Dorchester

By Boston 25 News Staff

A baby is fighting for their life after a fall this morning.

Boston police say they received a call just before 8:30 for a baby in cardiac arrest following that fall.

The incident happened at 10 Ashton street.

The baby’s injuries have been described by the police as life-threatening.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

