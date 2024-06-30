Baby with life-threatening injuries after fall in Dorchester

A baby is fighting for their life after a fall this morning.
Boston police say they received a call just before 8:30 for a baby in cardiac arrest following that fall.
The incident happened at 10 Ashton street.
The baby’s injuries have been described by the police as life-threatening.
Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group