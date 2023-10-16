Baby powder likely to blame for hazmat scare at North Station, officials say

BOSTON — Baby powder is likely to blame for a hazmat scare at North Station.

Boston Police and Fire responded to a hazmat situation at North Station around 9:13 Monday morning.

Police say they found a white powder on the tracks.

Transit police were also called to the scene.

Police concluded that the substance was harmless and the scene was cleared before 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

