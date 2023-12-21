Babies’ first Christmas! Meet some of the little patients at the Brigham and Women’s NICU

BOSTON — The littlest patients at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital are ready for Christmas.

The little helpers in training were decked out in Santa and elf costumes recently as the holiday approaches at the newborn intensive care unit.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital says this tradition began many years ago to provide families a keepsake of the care the infants received during their early days.

The hospital says it’s turned into a bright spot for both the families and the hospital community.





