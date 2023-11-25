Avon police and fire searching for man missing since September

AVON, Mass — Members of Avon’s police and fire departments scoured a wooded area Saturday, searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since September.

Massachusetts State Police and other mutual aid partners are assisting the Avon first responders in the renewed missing persons search centered around an East High Street residence.

The missing man is known to walk the neighborhood.

A town spokesperson says the search for the man is focused on an old well in a heavily wooded area of the property that had previously been searched.

“Residents will notice an increased police presence in the immediate vicinity as police fire and other rescuers with specialized training remain at the scene at this hour. The increased activity does not indicate any ongoing danger to the community,” Avon police and fire said in a statement.

More details will be released as they are made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group