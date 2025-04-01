‘Avoid this area’: Large water main break in Woburn forces closure of roadway

WOBURN, Mass. — Authorities are urging motorists to avoid an area in Woburn after a large water main break, police said.

The water main break is reported in the area of 272 Cambridge Road near Country Club Road, police said.

Woburn water main break (Boston 25)

“A section of the roadway is going to be completely closed down. This will cause significant traffic delays. Please avoid this area,” police said in a post on social media.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

